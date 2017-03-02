Curaçao economy sees zero growth, Sint Maarten contracts -0.3%
Growth remained flat in Curaçao caused by a decline in public sector activities, offsetting subdued private sector growth.
* Lower consumption and tourist spending drove Sint Maarten contraction
For more, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...%20ENG.pdf
* Central Bank: Fundamental changes are needed to improve the labor markets in Curaçao and Sint Maarten in a sustainable manner: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...%20ENG.pdf
Photo taken in Curacao by Nelo Hotsuma, flickr
