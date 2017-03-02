Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, March 02 2017 @ 05:04 PM AST

Curaçao economy sees zero growth, Sint Maarten contracts -0.3%

Thursday, March 02 2017 @ 12:25 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 30

Growth remained flat in Curaçao caused by a decline in public sector activities, offsetting subdued private sector growth.

* Lower consumption and tourist spending drove Sint Maarten contraction

For more, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...%20ENG.pdf

* Central Bank: Fundamental changes are needed to improve the labor markets in Curaçao and Sint Maarten in a sustainable manner: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...%20ENG.pdf


Photo taken in Curacao by Nelo Hotsuma, flickr

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 740

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.22 seconds 