Barbados economy grew 1.6% in 2016 vs 0.8% in 2015

"Not unlike many other countries across the world 2016 was one of mixed fortunes for Barbados. On the one hand we witnessed an acceleration of real growth in our economy with an estimated 1.6 % expansion in the GDP, when compared to the 0.8 % level of growth in 2015. Indeed, this is the first year in which all major economic sectors, led by a resurgent tourism sector registered positive growth in the same year since the great global financial crisis of 2008": Sinckler



Excerpt from a statement by Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Christopher Sinckler, at the press conference to discuss matters pertaining to Barbados economy on Monday, February 27, 2017, at Government Headquarters.

"Not unlike many other countries across the world 2016 was one of mixed fortunes for Barbados. On the one hand we witnessed an acceleration of real growth in our economy with an estimated 1.6 % expansion in the GDP, when compared to the 0.8 % level of growth in 2015. Indeed, this is the first year in which all major economic sectors, led by a resurgent tourism sector registered positive growth in the same year since the great global financial crisis of 2008."

