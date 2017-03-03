Guyana gives The Bahamas its first State visit in 14 years Friday, March 03 2017 @ 07:00 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 45



In the photo at right, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Brigadier David Granger inspects the joint Guard of Honour upon his State Visit arrival at LPIA, March 2, 2017. (BIS Photo/Peter Ramsay)



It is unclear what Granger will discuss with The Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie to disqualify this from being a junket as the Bahamas Government's press release mentioned only diplomatic niceties: a 21-gun salute, a junkanoo (carnival) salute performance, a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, a tour of the city of Freeport, and a State dinner.



However, Granger is the current president of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the release also said he met with Guyanese nationals living in The Bahamas on Thursday. Surprising for such a beautiful country, but true.

