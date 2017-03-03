Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, March 04 2017 @ 05:08 AM AST

Eastern Caribbean economy improved on increase tourism, US$ inflows

Friday, March 03 2017 @ 07:40 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 20



INTEREST RATES HELD STEADY

"Having considered the monetary and credit conditions in the ECCU, the Monetary Council agreed to maintain the minimum savings deposit rate at 2.0 per cent; and maintain the Central Banks discount rate at 6.5 per cent. The Minimum Savings Rate is the lowest rate commercial banks can offer on savings deposits. The Central Banks Discount Rate is the rate at which the ECCB lends to commercial banks": the council said in a communique this evening.

NON-PERFORMING LOANS REDUCED

"Profits and capital increased from one year ago, the ratio of non-performing loans fell and liquidity remained at levels higher than the current minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0 per cent.": communique

EASTERN CARIBBEAN AGRI-SUPPLIERS HAVING PROBLEMS GETTING PAID BY TRINIDAD & TOBAGO IMPORTERS

"Council noted the challenges being experienced in payments for traders who trade agricultural produce and other products in Trinidad and Tobago, including under the agro-shipping initiative of the OECS and mandated the ECCB to enter into discussions with commercial banks and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago towards a successful resolution": communique

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 919

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 