Eastern Caribbean economy improved on increase tourism, US$ inflows
Friday, March 03 2017 @ 07:40 PM AST
INTEREST RATES HELD STEADY
"Having considered the monetary and credit conditions in the ECCU, the Monetary Council agreed to maintain the minimum savings deposit rate at 2.0 per cent; and maintain the Central Banks discount rate at 6.5 per cent. The Minimum Savings Rate is the lowest rate commercial banks can offer on savings deposits. The Central Banks Discount Rate is the rate at which the ECCB lends to commercial banks": the council said in a communique this evening.
NON-PERFORMING LOANS REDUCED
"Profits and capital increased from one year ago, the ratio of non-performing loans fell and liquidity remained at levels higher than the current minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0 per cent.": communique
EASTERN CARIBBEAN AGRI-SUPPLIERS HAVING PROBLEMS GETTING PAID BY TRINIDAD & TOBAGO IMPORTERS
"Council noted the challenges being experienced in payments for traders who trade agricultural produce and other products in Trinidad and Tobago, including under the agro-shipping initiative of the OECS and mandated the ECCB to enter into discussions with commercial banks and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago towards a successful resolution": communique