Eastern Caribbean economy improved on increase tourism, US$ inflows

INTEREST RATES HELD STEADY



"Having considered the monetary and credit conditions in the ECCU, the Monetary Council agreed to maintain the minimum savings deposit rate at 2.0 per cent; and maintain the Central Banks discount rate at 6.5 per cent. The Minimum Savings Rate is the lowest rate commercial banks can offer on savings deposits. The Central Banks Discount Rate is the rate at which the ECCB lends to commercial banks": the council said in a communique this evening.



NON-PERFORMING LOANS REDUCED



"Profits and capital increased from one year ago, the ratio of non-performing loans fell and liquidity remained at levels higher than the current minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0 per cent.": communique



EASTERN CARIBBEAN AGRI-SUPPLIERS HAVING PROBLEMS GETTING PAID BY TRINIDAD & TOBAGO IMPORTERS



