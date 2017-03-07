Trinidad News, Tobago News

Tuesday, March 07 2017 @ 11:40 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago to play Mexico March 28

Tuesday, March 07 2017 @ 05:00 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Trinidad and Tobago's senior men's football team will play Mexico's on March 28 at the Hasely Crawford Sadium at 7 pm, FIFA announced Monday. The two Concacaf teams will be battling for a spot in the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

The main referee will be Valdin Legister of Jamaica, while Canada's Richard Washington and Philippe Briere will be linesmen 1 and 2 respectively.

Ranked '84' in the world, Trinidad and Tobago will be the underdog as it plays Mexico, ranked '17'

