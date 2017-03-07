Trinidad News, Tobago News

Tuesday, March 07 2017 @ 11:40 AM AST

Guyana will have to refine oil in the USA - business opportunity to build new refinery in the Caribbean

Tuesday, March 07 2017 @ 06:51 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

The nearest refineries, (1) Petrotrin (capacity is 168,000 barrels per day) is designed to refine heavy and medium crude oil, not the light oil found in Guyana, former Trinidad and Tobago Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine tells the Demerara Waves http://demerarawaves.com/2017/03/06/s...yanas-oil/ and (2) Suriname is also for heavy oil and it is also too small (capacity for 15,000 barrels per day)

