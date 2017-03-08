Barbados presents BB$4.5 (US$2.25) billion budget Wednesday, March 08 2017 @ 12:31 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



Overview



It is estimated that Governments total expenditure for the financial year 2017-2018, on the accrual basis, will be $4,549.5 million.



When converted to the cash basis, total expenditure is $4,486.7 million, an increase of $246.0 million or 5.8% over the revised figure for 2016-2017.



Of the amount approved for the 2017-2018 financial year, $3,091.5 million represents current expenditure, while $1,395.2 million represents capital expenditure and amortisation.



Expenditure on goods and services is expected to increase by $10.1 million to $421.4 million. Current transfers are projected to decrease by $29.3 million or 2.5% to $1,129.4 million.



The repayment of principal and interest on Governments debt is expected to account for $1.8 billion compared to the revised projection of $1.7 billion.



On the accrual basis, current revenue for the next fiscal year is projected at $2,963.2 million. On the cash basis, current revenue is projected at $2,938.2 million, an increase of 4.7% over the revised revenue of $2,806.9 million for the financial year ending March 2017.



When amortization of $1,126.5 million is taken into account, a deficit of $422.0 million on the cash basis is expected, representing 4.4% of GDP.



On the accrual basis, the deficit is expected to be $191.8 million or 2.0% of GDP. The primary balance is projected to be a surplus of $276.0 million on the cash basis and $83.0 million on the accrual basis.





SOURCE: BGIS



The Estimates for the 2017-2018 fiscal year include provision for the following activities:



(i) A current subvention of $146.3 million is being provided to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital;



(ii) Subventions of $87.7 million and $8.6 million have been provided to the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and the Barbados Tourism Product Authority respectively;



(iii) Amounts of $25.03 million and $4.96 million have been provided to enable the preservation of investments made in CLICO International Life Insurance Limited and British American Life Insurance Company (Barbados) Limited respectively;



(iv) $8.0 million and $7.1 million has been provided for the CAF Road Rehabilitation Programme and The IDB Road Rehabilitation Programme respectively;



(v) Grant funding of $15.0 million is expected to be received as budgetary support and also to assist in carrying out the following programmes: Renewable Energy Program; Refurbishment of the Gymnasium; and Higher Education Development;



(vi) A current subvention of $26.6 million and a capital subvention of $2.4 million have been provided to the Sanitation Service Authority;



(vii) An amount of $13.5 million has been provided for the Public Sector Smart Energy Programme;



(viii) An amount of $12.1 million has been provided to the Barbados Drug Service for the purchase of drugs;



(ix) A current subvention of $71.3 million has been provided to the University of the West Indies;



(x) A current subvention of $19.0 million has been provided to the Welfare Department;



(xi) Skills for the Future programme under the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has been provided with an amount of $11.0 million;



(xii) $45.9 million has been provided for the redevelopment of Sam Lords Castle;



(xiii) $15.0 million has been provided to bring to account projects of the Barbados Water Authority funded by the IDB, CDB and the Canadian Commercial Corporation.



