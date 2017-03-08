Standard & Poor's downgrades Sagicor again, saying the company did not split up as it said it would Wednesday, March 08 2017 @ 09:45 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 26 Sagicor asked to be withdrawn from Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating process.



HERE IS WHAT S&P SAID:



We're lowering our financial strength and issuer credit ratings to 'B+'

from 'BB-' on Barbados-based insurer SLIB following a similar action on

Barbados.



We are removing the ratings from Credi*censored*ch negative and assigned a

negative outlook to reflect that of the sovereign.



The ratings of SLI continue to reflect parental support up to a maximum

of three notches above the sovereign rating of Barbados, the company's

country of domicile.



We're withdrawing our ratings on SLI at its request.



MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) March 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings lowered its

financial strength and issuer credit ratings to 'B+' from 'BB-' on Sagicor

Life Inc. (SLIB). We also removed the ratings from Credi*censored*ch negative and

assigned a negative outlook. S&P Global Ratings subsequently withdrew its

ratings at the issuer's request.



On March 3, 2017, S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term sovereign ratings

on Barbados to 'CCC+' from 'B-' based on the country's weaker financial

profile (see "Barbados Downgraded To 'CCC+/C' On Limited Financing

Alternatives And Low International Reserves; Outlook Is Negative," published

on March 3, 2017).



The ratings on SLIB reflected our view of its core status to its Bermuda-based

parent Sagicor Financial Corporation (SFC), which provided a maximum uplift of

three notches above the sovereign rating of Barbados, SLIB's country of

domicile.



We had placed our ratings on SLIB on Credi*censored*ch negative after SFC announced

a corporate reorganization which consisted of separating its Caribbean and

Central American operating subsidiaries from SLIB and shifting them to the

ultimate parent structure, leaving SLIB solely with its Barbados insurance

operations. Our negative Credi*censored*ch listing reflected our concern that SLIB

would no longer be a core entity once the reorganization was completed.



Given that the reorganization is still in progress and the separation of the

larger operations in the Caribbean, including that of Jamaica and Trinidad &

Tobago, has not been completed, we maintained our view of SLIB's core

subsidiary status. Therefore, we removed the ratings on SLIB from Credi*censored*ch.



The negative outlook on SLIB reflected that on Barbados. After taking the

rating actions above, we are withdrawing our financial strength and issuer

credit ratings on SLIB at the issuer's request.



What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format