Standard & Poor's downgrades Sagicor again, saying the company did not split up as it said it would
Wednesday, March 08 2017 @ 09:45 AM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 26
Sagicor asked to be withdrawn from Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating process.
HERE IS WHAT S&P SAID:
We're lowering our financial strength and issuer credit ratings to 'B+'
from 'BB-' on Barbados-based insurer SLIB following a similar action on
Barbados.
We are removing the ratings from Credi*censored*ch negative and assigned a
negative outlook to reflect that of the sovereign.
The ratings of SLI continue to reflect parental support up to a maximum
of three notches above the sovereign rating of Barbados, the company's
country of domicile.
We're withdrawing our ratings on SLI at its request.
MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) March 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings lowered its
financial strength and issuer credit ratings to 'B+' from 'BB-' on Sagicor
Life Inc. (SLIB). We also removed the ratings from Credi*censored*ch negative and
assigned a negative outlook. S&P Global Ratings subsequently withdrew its
ratings at the issuer's request.
On March 3, 2017, S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term sovereign ratings
on Barbados to 'CCC+' from 'B-' based on the country's weaker financial
profile (see "Barbados Downgraded To 'CCC+/C' On Limited Financing
Alternatives And Low International Reserves; Outlook Is Negative," published
on March 3, 2017).
The ratings on SLIB reflected our view of its core status to its Bermuda-based
parent Sagicor Financial Corporation (SFC), which provided a maximum uplift of
three notches above the sovereign rating of Barbados, SLIB's country of
domicile.
We had placed our ratings on SLIB on Credi*censored*ch negative after SFC announced
a corporate reorganization which consisted of separating its Caribbean and
Central American operating subsidiaries from SLIB and shifting them to the
ultimate parent structure, leaving SLIB solely with its Barbados insurance
operations. Our negative Credi*censored*ch listing reflected our concern that SLIB
would no longer be a core entity once the reorganization was completed.
Given that the reorganization is still in progress and the separation of the
larger operations in the Caribbean, including that of Jamaica and Trinidad &
Tobago, has not been completed, we maintained our view of SLIB's core
subsidiary status. Therefore, we removed the ratings on SLIB from Credi*censored*ch.
The negative outlook on SLIB reflected that on Barbados. After taking the
rating actions above, we are withdrawing our financial strength and issuer
credit ratings on SLIB at the issuer's request.
