Former envoy to Port of Spain now Venezuela's Supreme Court President Wednesday, March 08 2017 @ 02:24 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 28



A former trade attache at the Venezuelan Embassy in Port of Spain is the new head of Venezuela's Supreme Court.





Maikel Jose Moreno Perez was posted here from 2008-2010 What a springboard!A former trade attache at the Venezuelan Embassy in Port of Spain is the new head of Venezuela's Supreme Court.Maikel Jose Moreno Perez was posted here from 2008-2010 What's Related More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format