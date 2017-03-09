Trinidad News, Tobago News

Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 07:43 AM AST

Before I fall is deeper than it looks

Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 12:33 AM AST

Contributed by: krishendathgokoo

It's a pity it won't unseat Logan though.

BEFORE I FALL



It's a deep movie. Interesting ending. As the name suggests, she dies in the end, saving the isolated teenage girl. Given its strong message though, I expect it to fall to screen 3 (smaller) from screen 2 by week 2. People don't like to think so much. Why Him? is more the kind of trash people want to see. I was pleasantly surprised to see Miss Deutch in a good movie so young in her career though. Hope she keeps it up and doesn't become an Ice Cube or Morgan Freeman - will act in anything.

FIST FIGHT



This movie is surprisingly funny and not as much trash as it seems. This is the best movie I have seen Ice Cube in so far. Hopefully, now that he doesn't need the money, he remains selective. The movie carries a strong message about America's public school system. In the end, they do, of course fight but they learn a lot along the way. Nobody wins. They become friends in the end.

