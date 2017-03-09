Before I fall is deeper than it looks Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 12:33 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 28



BEFORE I FALL







It's a deep movie. Interesting ending. As the name suggests, she dies in the end, saving the isolated teenage girl. Given its strong message though, I expect it to fall to screen 3 (smaller) from screen 2 by week 2. People don't like to think so much. Why Him? is more the kind of trash people want to see. I was pleasantly surprised to see Miss Deutch in a good movie so young in her career though. Hope she keeps it up and doesn't become an Ice Cube or Morgan Freeman - will act in anything.



FIST FIGHT







This movie is surprisingly funny and not as much trash as it seems. This is the best movie I have seen Ice Cube in so far. Hopefully, now that he doesn't need the money, he remains selective. The movie carries a strong message about America's public school system. In the end, they do, of course fight but they learn a lot along the way. Nobody wins. They become friends in the end. It's a pity it won't unseat Logan though.BEFORE I FALLIt's a deep movie. Interesting ending. As the name suggests, she dies in the end, saving the isolated teenage girl. Given its strong message though, I expect it to fall to screen 3 (smaller) from screen 2 by week 2. People don't like to think so much. Why Him? is more the kind of trash people want to see. I was pleasantly surprised to see Miss Deutch in a good movie so young in her career though. Hope she keeps it up and doesn't become an Ice Cube or Morgan Freeman - will act in anything.FIST FIGHTThis movie is surprisingly funny and not as much trash as it seems. This is the best movie I have seen Ice Cube in so far. Hopefully, now that he doesn't need the money, he remains selective. The movie carries a strong message about America's public school system. In the end, they do, of course fight but they learn a lot along the way. Nobody wins. They become friends in the end. What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from Special Features Story Options Printable Story Format