Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 07:43 AM AST

China donates US$5 million in school materials to Barbados

Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 12:55 AM AST

China yesterday donated BB$10 million (US$5 million or ¥30 million) in teaching equipment to Barbados, the Government of Barbados said yesterday as it thanked China for the donation. The equipment will be allocated to schools and institutions across the island, the Government said.

* 3,000 desktops, large monitors
* 2,000 laptops and 9,000 tablets
* 2,500 chairs and 2,500 desks

The Barbados Government said some part of the donation will be distributed to all schools (primary, secondary, and tertiary) across the island.


From left to right: Commercial Counsellor, Chinas Embassy in Barbados, Zhang Xiu; Chinas Ambassador to Barbados, Wang Ke; Prime Minister Freundel Stuart; Education Minister, Ronald Jones; and Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education, Senator Harry Husbands, looking at some of the teaching materials which were donated today. (B.Hinds/BGIS)

