China donates US$5 million in school materials to Barbados

China yesterday donated:



* 3,000 desktops, large monitors

* 2,000 laptops and 9,000 tablets

* 2,500 chairs and 2,500 desks



The Barbados Government said some part of the donation will be distributed to all schools (primary, secondary, and tertiary) across the island.





From left to right: Commercial Counsellor, Chinas Embassy in Barbados, Zhang Xiu; Chinas Ambassador to Barbados, Wang Ke; Prime Minister Freundel Stuart; Education Minister, Ronald Jones; and Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education, Senator Harry Husbands, looking at some of the teaching materials which were donated today. (B.Hinds/BGIS)

