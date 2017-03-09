Royal Caribbean to invest US$150 million more in The Bahamas Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 10:27 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 30



Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited will build a fixed pier - a "world-class" cruise port at Coco Cay, also known as Little Stirrup Cay, situated in the Berry Islands, The Bahamas, Bahamas Prime Minister and Finance Minister Perry Christie announced March 7, 2017.



Having already invested US$235 million into the development of the Cay to date, Christie said: "Royal Caribbean will also carry out an expansion of the services offered at the Cay by injecting a total of US$150 million over a three-phase process, including the US$40 million fixed pier development, which will lead off the improvements that we are speaking of. The completion of the pier is planned for the winter of 2017 and will pave the way for additional improvements to the island."



Phase II construction will focus on the pier arrivals area and East Beach "to create an authentically Bahamian arrivals area that will offer additional accommodations for guest attractions," a Bahamian government statement said yesterday.



"There will be a new craft market place, shore excursion building, bike and equipment rentals building, transportation centre, suite guest building, a new active aquatic zone, additional food and beverage facilities and associated infrastructure and landscaping - and every one of those areas speaks to jobs for Bahamians," Christie said.



Phase III entails building "additional guest attractions including a ropes course, zip line, water park, lagoon cabanas, pools and employee accommodations and facilities. Local musicians, entertainers, artists and other professions will also be engaged to help create the authentic Bahamian culture and feel of the island," the government statement citing Christie said.



Royal Caribbean will also discuss with the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) a list of potential Bahamian suppliers of local farm produce and marine products, which could be used on the Cay.



"The Company will engage the services of qualified Bahamian tour operators and offer additional opportunities for Bahamians to operate and be employed in its expanded water sports activities," Christie said. He added: "Financing will also be made available to assist Bahamians in fulfilling these roles."



* 140 Bahamians are now employed at the Cay and during the construction phases, an additional 30 Bahamians will be employed: Christie



* "Thereafter, the number of Bahamians employed on the Cay is expected to increase to a total of approximately 210 persons": Christie



* Royal Caribbean Cruises has also agreed to establish a training academy in The Bahamas in 2017 to "provide Bahamians who aspire to a shipboard career with a unique opportunity to participate in innovative training and development": Govt statement

* * "The goal is to prepare qualified Bahamian students for careers at sea on board one of Royal Caribbeans many cruise ships around the world and to provide them with valuable and marketable hospitality skills": Christie



* "The Company has also agreed to employ a minimum of 200 qualified graduates of the training academy annually."



* Royal Caribbean Cruises has 17% cent global passenger market capture and 14% of revenue market share of a US$40 billion industry.



* The company owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises and CDF Croisieres de France, as well as TUI Cruises through a 50% joint venture with the TUI Group, which is the worlds largest leisure tourism conglomerate.



* "Together, these six brands operate a total of 43 ships on diverse itineraries around the world, calling on approximately 480 destinations on all seven continents": Christie



* The principals of Royal Caribbean Cruises, headed by its President and CEO Michael Bayley signed the Heads of Agreement covering all of the above with the Government of The Bahamas on Tuesday (March 7). Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited will build a fixed pier - a "world-class" cruise port at Coco Cay, also known as Little Stirrup Cay, situated in the Berry Islands, The Bahamas, Bahamas Prime Minister and Finance Minister Perry Christie announced March 7, 2017.Having already invested US$235 million into the development of the Cay to date, Christie said: "Royal Caribbean will also carry out an expansion of the services offered at the Cay by injecting a total of US$150 million over a three-phase process, including the US$40 million fixed pier development, which will lead off the improvements that we are speaking of. The completion of the pier is planned for the winter of 2017 and will pave the way for additional improvements to the island."Phase II construction will focus on the pier arrivals area and East Beach "to create an authentically Bahamian arrivals area that will offer additional accommodations for guest attractions," a Bahamian government statement said yesterday."There will be a new craft market place, shore excursion building, bike and equipment rentals building, transportation centre, suite guest building, a new active aquatic zone, additional food and beverage facilities and associated infrastructure and landscaping - and every one of those areas speaks to jobs for Bahamians," Christie said.Phase III entails building "additional guest attractions including a ropes course, zip line, water park, lagoon cabanas, pools and employee accommodations and facilities. Local musicians, entertainers, artists and other professions will also be engaged to help create the authentic Bahamian culture and feel of the island," the government statement citing Christie said.Royal Caribbean will also discuss with the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) a list of potential Bahamian suppliers of local farm produce and marine products, which could be used on the Cay."The Company will engage the services of qualified Bahamian tour operators and offer additional opportunities for Bahamians to operate and be employed in its expanded water sports activities," Christie said. He added: "Financing will also be made available to assist Bahamians in fulfilling these roles."* 140 Bahamians are now employed at the Cay and during the construction phases, an additional 30 Bahamians will be employed: Christie* "Thereafter, the number of Bahamians employed on the Cay is expected to increase to a total of approximately 210 persons": Christie* Royal Caribbean Cruises has also agreed to establish a training academy in The Bahamas in 2017 to "provide Bahamians who aspire to a shipboard career with a unique opportunity to participate in innovative training and development": Govt statement* * "The goal is to prepare qualified Bahamian students for careers at sea on board one of Royal Caribbeans many cruise ships around the world and to provide them with valuable and marketable hospitality skills": Christie* "The Company has also agreed to employ a minimum of 200 qualified graduates of the training academy annually."* Royal Caribbean Cruises has 17% cent global passenger market capture and 14% of revenue market share of a US$40 billion industry.* The company owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises and CDF Croisieres de France, as well as TUI Cruises through a 50% joint venture with the TUI Group, which is the worlds largest leisure tourism conglomerate.* "Together, these six brands operate a total of 43 ships on diverse itineraries around the world, calling on approximately 480 destinations on all seven continents": Christie* The principals of Royal Caribbean Cruises, headed by its President and CEO Michael Bayley signed the Heads of Agreement covering all of the above with the Government of The Bahamas on Tuesday (March 7). What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format