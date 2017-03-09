Tourism drives Aruba's net foreign assets up Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 10:52 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 32



"The increase in the net foreign assets of the banking sector resulted from net purchases of foreign exchange to the public (+Afl. 243.9 million), largely related to tourism receipts, which were partly counter-balanced by net sales of foreign exchange to the public (-Afl. 185.3 million), mainly associated with net payments for goods and other services," the Central Bank said.



The drop in the domestic component of the money supply was brought about by a contraction in both domestic credit (-Afl. 13.3 million) and non-credit related balance sheet items (-Afl. 6.5 million). The latter resulted mainly from an increase in allocated loan loss provisions and clearing transactions.



Domestic credit declined, as the results of decreases in net claims of the banking sector on the public sector (-Afl. 8.2 million) and claims on the private sector (-Afl. 5.1 million). The decrease in the net claims on the public sector was mainly due to an increase in government deposits (+Afl. 1 0.6 million). The contraction in claims on the private sector resulted from declines in consumer credit (-Afl. 3.6 million), loans to enterprises (-Afl. 0.8 million) and housing mortgages (-Afl. 0.8 million).



INFLATION DOWN 0.4%, 12 MTH AVG UNCHANGED AT -0.9%



The consumer price index (CPI) for January 2017 noted a 0.4 percent decrease year-over-year (YoY), the Central Bank said. The main contributor to this decrease was the component "Housing", which was mainly driven by a fall in electricity, and to a lesser extent, by the components "Clothing and Footwear" and "Recreation and Culture".



In contrast, the components "Transport", "Household operation" and "Restaurant and Hotels" registered an increase. Excluding the effect of food and energy, the growth in the core CPI was 0.2 percent (YoY). The 12-month average inflation rate remained unchanged at -0.9 percent in January 2017, compared to December 2016.



INCREASE IN VISITORS FROM NORTH AMERICA UP



In January 2017, the number of stay-over visitors amounted to 89,269, which is 14.2 percent (14,803 visitors) less than in January 2016. The decline in the Latin American market of 50.o percent (18,203 visitors) was primarily responsible for this contraction.



On the other hand, the North American market registered an increase of 8.9 percent (+5,033 visitors).



The decrease in the Latin American market was caused by a drop in visitors from Venezuela (-19,056 visitors or -68.2 percent). The rise in the North American market was mainly due to an expansion in arrivals from the United State (+4,279 visitors or 8.4 percent).



The number of cruise visitors registered a decrease of 11,800 or 11.6 percent to 89,734 in January 2017, compared to January 2016. The number of ship calls fell from 52 in January 2016 to 44 in January 2017.





