Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 05:30 PM AST

Trinidad's airport runway to close daily between 11 pm and 5 am from March 12-19, 2017

Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 04:58 PM AST

Piarco International Airport RUNWAY will be closed overnights for scheduled maintenance on the runway next week, a Caribbean Airlines statement said today.



Situated on Trinidad, the larger of the two islands, Piarco is Trinidad and Tobago's largest airport.

On international airline tickets, the Piarco airport appears as "Port of Spain".

There is another airport at Crown Point called the ANR Robinson airport which will be operating as normal.

