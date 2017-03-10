Don't normally gamble, but today I feel like playing '4' in Play Whe Friday, March 10 2017 @ 11:50 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 42









CENTRAL BANK WILL GIVE PUBLIC CHANCE TO REDEEM ONE CENT COINS?

THAT WAS SAID TWO MONTHS AGO:



The promise by the Central Bank, the Guardian's lead story today, was made, among others, two months, when it promised to provide "details of coin redemption" which is in the 4th-to-last sentence of this story:

http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201701...g-1-pieces











PETROTRIN "HIDING LOSSES" AS IMBERT PUTS IT?

THAT WAS SAID THREE YEARS AGO:



On the topic of deferred taxes, which the Government "only just discovered" was a Petrotrin habit long reported since 2014 when Moody's flagged it in a document. See the 4th paragraph of this story:

http://www.guardian.co.tt/business/20...62m-unipet



Yet, the honourable finance minister, who was an opposition parliamentarian at the time, said he "only just discovered" it. See here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gxgcs...mp;t=32m9s











Or maybe I should play '2' and '3' as well as it was two months ago and three years ago?



