Cayman Islands to conduct tsunami response exercise Saturday, March 11 2017 @ 11:15 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 38



The Cayman Islands will join other Caribbean territories in an annual tsunami response exercise called the CARIBE WAVE 17 on March 21, a Government statement said yesterday.



Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) Director McCleary Frederick said the exercise aims to evaluate local tsunami response plans, increase tsunami preparedness and improve coordination throughout the region.



The specifics of the simulation are that a major earthquake (8.2 M) occurs off the South East coast of Cuba, which then generates a tsunami. The event which is modelled by NOAA produces a 9-foot tsunami wave that impacts the Sister Islands in 29 minutes and Grand Cayman in 45 minutes.



The Disaster Preparedness and Hazard Management Law, 2016 requires the establishment of an Emergency Notification System which is well established in many countries, and provides an effective solution for distributing critical and sometimes lifesaving information to residents and visitors in a timely manner.



The islands will test sending emergency messages via mobile devices (including text messaging), radio and TV.



All FLOW and Digicel customers will receive a text message at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday that reads: "MESSAGE ALERT: This is a test of the Emergency Notification System for the 2017 Tsunami Exercise. THIS IS ONLY A TEST."



SOURCE: Jamie Hicks





Photo by Eng Hooi Sim, flickr



