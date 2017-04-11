Though strong in T&T, Suriname parent issues have Gulf Insurance downgraded Tuesday, April 11 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 13 Though strong in T&T, Suriname parent issues have Gulf Insurance downgraded



A.M. Best has downgraded the financial strength rating (FSR) of Gulf Insurance Limited (Gulf) (Trinidad) to B (Fair) from B++ (Good) and the long-term issuer credit rating (long-term ICR) to "bb" from "bbb", a company statement said Friday (March 10). The outlooks for these credit ratings have been revised to negative from stable, the New Jersey, US-based A.M. Best said.



"The rating actions reflect A.M. Best concerns surrounding the macroeconomic and fiscal challenges faced by Gulf's parent, Assuria N.V. (Assuria), and the potential financial strain that may be placed on Gulf and its balance sheet. These rating actions also consider the political, economic and financial challenges in Assuria's home domicile of Suriname and A.M. Best's concern over the potential adverse impact on Gulf as a result of Assuria's weakened financial position," the company said.



Under fiscal pressures arising out of depressed commodity prices, fellow Caribbean Community (Caricom) member, Suriname, capitulated to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme last year. One June 7, 2016, Suriname wrote the IMF requesting assistance in the form of a US$478 million Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).



A.M. Best, which does not downgrade as often as New York-based Moody's Investors Service or Standard & Poor's Global Ratings, said: "Aside from the aforementioned concerns, Gulf maintains supportive stand-alone capitalization and benefits from being domiciled in Trinidad and Tobago and the regulatory safeguards provided by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago. Gulf is a long-standing insurer in Trinidad and Tobago, having operated in this market for over 30 years and garnering a high level of brand recognition. Gulf's core markets however, have become increasingly competitive to other regional markets."



A.M Best said: "Gulf is a multi-line property and casualty insurer operating in several Caribbean markets with its main operating presence in Trinidad and Tobago. As such, catastrophic events represent a significant level of risk exposure to Gulf and other regional insurers. This is mitigated through geographic diversification and the use of reinsurance. While recent year results have improved, Gulf's underwriting and overall results prior to 2014 have been inconsistent, primarily due to significant write-offs associated with receivables from its prior ownership group."

What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format