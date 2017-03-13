Trinidad News, Tobago News

Monday, March 13 2017 @ 02:05 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago rice plant for sale

Monday, March 13 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Majority State-owned and publicly listed National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) is selling its rice plant at Carlsen Field through PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the Government said in a statement yesterday.

"Annually, rice farmers deliver between 2,000 metric tonnes and 2,500 metric tonnes of paddy to the Carlsen Field plant for processing. This works out to be an average of 200 metric tonnes per month," the Government said in its statement.

NFM is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE).

