Back-to-back motions on failed management of economy in House, Senate
Monday, March 13 2017 @ 07:33 PM AST
There will be back to back motions in the Senate and the House of Representatives in Parliament tomorrow and Wednesday, according to the Order Papers:
FROM THE HOUSE:
"The debate on the following Motion which was in progress when the House adjourned on Friday January 27, 2017 will be resumed:
BE IT RESOLVED that this House take note of the rising levels of unemployment, growing poverty and deteriorating living standards through the imposition of a wage restraint/freeze policy on the working people; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
that this House condemn the Government for its failure to deal with the current unemployment challenges and to present a clear and cogent economic plan to guide the country through these challenges."
(By the Member for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh)
For the full order paper, visit: http://www.ttparliament.org/order_pap...170315.pdf
AND FROM THE SENATE:
The debate on the following Motion which was in progress when the Senate adjourned on Tuesday February 14, 2017 will be resumed:
"BE IT RESOLVED that this House take note of the escalating levels of job losses in the country since September 2015 and condemn the Government for its failure to present a clear and cogent economic policy to guide Trinidad and Tobago through these challenging economic circumstances."
(By Senator Wade Mark)
For the full order paper, visit: http://www.ttparliament.org/order_pap...170314.pdf
