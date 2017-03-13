Back-to-back motions on failed management of economy in House, Senate Monday, March 13 2017 @ 07:33 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 22



FROM THE HOUSE:



"The debate on the following Motion which was in progress when the House adjourned on Friday January 27, 2017 will be resumed:



BE IT RESOLVED that this House take note of the rising levels of unemployment, growing poverty and deteriorating living standards through the imposition of a wage restraint/freeze policy on the working people; and



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

that this House condemn the Government for its failure to deal with the current unemployment challenges and to present a clear and cogent economic plan to guide the country through these challenges."



(By the Member for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh)



For the full order paper, visit:





AND FROM THE SENATE:



The debate on the following Motion which was in progress when the Senate adjourned on Tuesday February 14, 2017 will be resumed:



"BE IT RESOLVED that this House take note of the escalating levels of job losses in the country since September 2015 and condemn the Government for its failure to present a clear and cogent economic policy to guide Trinidad and Tobago through these challenging economic circumstances."



(By Senator Wade Mark)



