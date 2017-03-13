Trinidad News, Tobago News

Caribbean Airlines pays US$200,000 for 'cosmetic' website upgrade

Monday, March 13 2017 @ 09:38 PM AST

Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Airlines paid US$200,000 for a 'cosmetic' website upgrade, Caribbean Airlines Vice President Commercial (Ag) Sean Quong Sing told Parliament's 7th Public Joint Select Committee (JSC) Meeting on State Enterprises today.

For more, view from minute 21:00 of the recording of the JSC meeting here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe5sfe...mp;t=21m0s


According to an Employee Engagement Survey conducted in February 2016, 67% of the employees believe Caribbean Airlines current management cannot take the company to profitability.

