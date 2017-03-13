Caribbean Airlines pays US$200,000 for 'cosmetic' website upgrade
Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Airlines paid US$200,000 for a 'cosmetic' website upgrade, Caribbean Airlines Vice President Commercial (Ag) Sean Quong Sing told Parliament's 7th Public Joint Select Committee (JSC) Meeting on State Enterprises today.
According to an Employee Engagement Survey conducted in February 2016, 67% of the employees believe Caribbean Airlines current management cannot take the company to profitability.
For more, view from minute 21:00 of the recording of the JSC meeting here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe5sfe...mp;t=21m0s
