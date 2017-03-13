With hopes still pinned on Baha Mar, The Bahamas sees mild growth in 2017, acceleration in 2018
Monday, March 13 2017 @ 11:56 PM AST
"Economic conditions expected to strengthen mildly in 2017 and at more accelerated pace in 2018": Central Bank of The Bahamas
US$3.5 billion invested so far in Baha Mar; US$700 million more to come
For more, visit: http://centralbankbahamas.com/downloa...433700.pdf
See also: http://centralbankbahamas.com/news.ph...p;id=16238
