UWI lecturers: Govt actions, words on the economy wrong

Using data from the very bulletin, University of the West Indies (UWI) Senior Economics Lecturer Roger Hosein said in a March 14 email: "Table 1 below shows that real economic activity for T&T in 2016 according to the data in the March 2017 version of the economic Bulletin, produced by the CBTT was provisionally posted at -2.3 per cent. This is lower than that quoted in the United National Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UNECLAC) document Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2016 (which said -2.5 per cent) and the 2016 forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of -2.7 per cent. The UNECLAC in its February (2017) publication cited the growth rate for 2014 and 2015 as -1 per cent and -2.1 per cent respectively. The Review of the Trinidad and Tobago Economy ROTE 2016 and the Economic Bulletin March 2017 used -0.6 per cent and -0.6 for those same years. Of great interest and concern is that the Economic Bulletin 2017 used the same growth number as the ROTE 2016 although it would have went to press perhaps six months after. Is this reasonable?"





UWI Financial Economics Lecturer Vaalmikki Arjoon said in a March 13 email he found it intriguing that the CBTT used its own numbers in the Appendix Tables yet appears to have used Central Statistical Office (CSO) numbers in its own substantive document, the bulletin itself.



He said: "What is interesting is that the Central Bank's and the CSO's growth figures are miles apart, which is partially due to methodological differences. For instance, CBTT constructs their index using 2010 as the base year, while CSO uses 2000. Using 2000 as the base year could contribute to overstating growth. The base year should ideally be changed every 10 years. CBTT shows a decline in economic activity (year-on-year) by -5.3 per cent, -8.2 per cent and -10.8 per cent in the first three quarters of 2016 respectively, while the CSO has identified that the economy shrunk by -2.3 per cent overall. Since these figures are used for setting economic policy and by international credit ratings agencies to monitor our performance, it would be in the best interest of both these institutions and the country to reconcile their methodologies and figures."



Academics prove numbers defy logic



Hosein said: "Let us probe this -2.3 per cent figure a bit more. Firstly if were to take the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the energy sector of -9.6 per cent and the real non-energy sectors growth rate of -1.8 per cent and use their respective weights in a determination of an estimated figure for real GDP growth overall, then the computed real GDP figure for the economy as a whole using these two sectors, would be -4.4 per cent!"



He continued: "Second, for the first quarter of 2016 (year-on-year) the economic growth was -5.7 per cent and in the second quarter it was -8.2 per cent, which give an overall average of -6.75 per cent. This requires a favorable growth rate of 2.15 per cent for the second half of the year, to get an annualized growth rate of -2.3 per cent. Is this reasonable? Are we really to believe that in the second half of 2016 the recessionary tendencies in the economy using quarterly data came to an end? Lets see what other pieces of data suggest."



He then produced thorough analysis of oil and gas prices and production from the second half of 2016 and bore gaping holes in the Economic Bulletin's main claim on the size of the economy.



Imbalance continues to widen



Arjoon also exposed broader issues with wrong and failing economic policies by Government. "Despite declines in expenditure, our fiscal imbalance continues to widen. Indeed, this is due to lower energy tax-revenues, as traditionally, these revenues would have been injected to the non-energy sectors to facilitate their activities, production and job sustainability. Moreover, other means of earning revenue from the non-energy sector have not been put into motion. Tax revenue has also been dwindling, from $10.7 billion in June 2015 to $6.4 billion a year later. Our harsh tax policies have deterred business investments, thereby lowering taxable profits and income, and as such less tax revenue is earned. Expenditure continues to be mis-allocated to less profitable avenues. The states wages and salaries expenditure have increased by 2.6 per cent, even though employee productivity is consistently declining, which is counter-intuitive. Our current account deficit has worsened to $2.7 billion, and little efforts are being made to alleviate this by boosting export diversity. This is partially reflected in the under-utilisation of the manufacturing sector by almost 30 per cent." Hosein also flagged "manufacturing capacity utilization" as an issue.





Former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran declined comment when contacted by phone over the weekend. However in his blog Monday night, he said what the Express reported three months ago



In the March 14-released FocusEconomics Consensus Forecast for Central America & Caribbean, the Barcelona-based institution which surveys economists from around the region, estimated a -7.1 per cent contraction of the T&T economy in 2016, far worse than the -0.6 per cent in 2015. According to FocusEconomics, on average, economists forecast the T&T economy will expand by 1.4 per cent in 2017.





