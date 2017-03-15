Kong expected to push out Logan in Trinidad & Tobago Wednesday, March 15 2017 @ 02:10 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



KAABIL



Great movie. It's a pity it glorifies revenge and the filmmakers haven't yet discovered that forgiveness is way more satisfying than revenge, or maybe it's not that. Maybe it is that revenge is what the masses want, especially for heinous crimes like raping the differently-abled. It has some very powerful messages though.



The bad guys get killed in the end and the blind guy gets his revenge but the whole thing is heart-wrenching.



Excellent acting though.



LEGO BATMAN



Surprisingly funny even for adults.



Batman wins in the end and everybody live happily ever after.



Good movies poke fun at themselves, which is what this did.



Good job moviemakers!



THE SHACK



I think this is the first time I have praise for all the movies under review.



It starts off cheesy but becomes very deep and shows the value of forgiveness and answers some really tough questions.



