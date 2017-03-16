Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, March 16 2017 @ 11:20 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago spent US$325.56 million to join CAF, can now borrow US$300 million

Thursday, March 16 2017 @ 02:04 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 32

Trinidad and Tobago can now borrow US$300 million from CAF, after spending US$325.56 million to join it.

Watch Finance Minister Colm Imbert tell Parliament how much Trinidad and Tobago paid to join CAF http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyhDXt...mp;t=26m0s

- In June 1994, Trinidad and Tobago paid US$1 million to join CAF with Series C shares.
- In April 2012, Trinidad and Tobago paid an additional US$323 million to buy more Series C shares.
- In September 2016, Trinidad and Tobago paid another US$1.2 million to buy one Series A share.
- - Total: US$325.56 million

Imbert sold the ability to borrow US$300 million as some kind of boost to help exports to Latin America, without explaining how.

Opposition member Bhoe Tewarie asked: "How much are we going to borrow and what for, and how are we going to pay for it (service the loan)?"

GOVERNMENT WENT INTO OVERDRAFT AT THE CENTRAL BANK BY $1 BILLION, SAID TEWARIE CITING CENTRAL BANK ECONOMIC BULLETIN MARCH 2017 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyhDXt...p;t=63m40s

BP'S TRINIDAD ONSHORE COMPRESSION (TROC) TO PRODUCE FIRST GAS IN APRIL: MINISTER IN THE OPM STUART YOUNG http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyhDXt...p;t=95m10s

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,184

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 