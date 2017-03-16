Trinidad & Tobago spent US$325.56 million to join CAF, can now borrow US$300 million Thursday, March 16 2017 @ 02:04 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 32



Watch Finance Minister Colm Imbert tell Parliament how much Trinidad and Tobago paid to join CAF



- In June 1994, Trinidad and Tobago paid US$1 million to join CAF with Series C shares.

- In April 2012, Trinidad and Tobago paid an additional US$323 million to buy more Series C shares.

- In September 2016, Trinidad and Tobago paid another US$1.2 million to buy one Series A share.

- - Total: US$325.56 million



Imbert sold the ability to borrow US$300 million as some kind of boost to help exports to Latin America, without explaining how.



Opposition member Bhoe Tewarie asked: "How much are we going to borrow and what for, and how are we going to pay for it (service the loan)?"



GOVERNMENT WENT INTO OVERDRAFT AT THE CENTRAL BANK BY $1 BILLION, SAID TEWARIE CITING CENTRAL BANK ECONOMIC BULLETIN MARCH 2017



