What do you know about the Consumer Affairs Division?

Trade & Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon takes a 'we-fie' with participants of the 'What you know about Consumer Affairs Division (CAD)' game.



CAD, the Trade Licence Unit and TTBizlink of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, observed World Consumer Rights Day 2017 on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. This year's theme was: Building a digital world consumers can trust.



CAD's online shopping tips:



* You must change your passwords used to access your online shopping accounts regularly

* Use different passwords for different accounts

* Shop on authentic/genuine sites

* Conduct comprehensive research on the product and

* Read reviews before making online purchases



The day was filled with information sharing and activities for all age groups, a statement from the ministry said. Gopee-Scoon "pleaded with consumers to be vigilant and to utilize the information being shared to make informed purchases."



The Consumer Affairs Division is readily available to conduct lectures to groups throughout the country.



Contact the Division:



- via telephone at 800-4CPS

- email at consumeraffairs@gov.tt

- via the Divisions Facebook page

- @ConsumerAffairstt



