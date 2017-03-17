Life lesson: When the apology is not commensurate with the crime, forgiveness comes more slowly Friday, March 17 2017 @ 09:45 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 14 If at all but hopefully it does come.



This is why insincere apologies read out in Parliament during the time allocated to read out statements don't work.



This is why when instructed to apologise, the spirit of remorse is absent and therefore the damage is not undone.



