Sint Maarten inflation fell to 0.1% in 2016 vs 0.3% in 2015 Saturday, March 18 2017 @ 03:00 AM AST

The Consumer Price Index for Sint Maarten has increased in the month of December 2016 by 0.2 percent compared to that of October 2016.



When comparing average consumer prices over a twelve month period (Dec. 2015 to Dec. 2016), an increase of 0.1 percent was recorded compared to the same period one year earlier. Inflation has shown an overall decline in 2016 (0.1%) compared to the rate of inflation recorded in 2015 (0.3%).



This is also notable in the major expenditure categories; Food, Housing and Transport & Communication, which all continued to show low rates of inflation in 2016. Markedly, five of the nine expenditure categories which accounted for 77% of total expenditure, recorded deflation in December 2016, significantly impacting the lower annual inflation rate result in 2016.

