Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, March 19 2017 @ 05:51 PM AST

Aruba non-performing loans rate improving, Central Bank says

Sunday, March 19 2017 @ 07:05 AM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 43



The non-performing loans (NPLs)-to-gross-loans ratio of Aruba's financial sector contracted by 0.4 percentage point to 4.4 percent at end-December 2016, compared to end-September 2016, largely due to an Afl. 11.8 million (7.9 percent) drop in NPLs, the Central Bank of Aruba said in a March 17 release.

Aruba's banks' profitability fell slightly, though. "Net income (before taxes) fell by Afl. 2.5 million (6.8 percent) during the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to the third quarter of 2016," the Central Bank said.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,035

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 