Aruba non-performing loans rate improving, Central Bank says

The non-performing loans (NPLs)-to-gross-loans ratio of Aruba's financial sector contracted by 0.4 percentage point to 4.4 percent at end-December 2016, compared to end-September 2016, largely due to an Afl. 11.8 million (7.9 percent) drop in NPLs, the Central Bank of Aruba said in a March 17 release.



Aruba's banks' profitability fell slightly, though. "Net income (before taxes) fell by Afl. 2.5 million (6.8 percent) during the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to the third quarter of 2016," the Central Bank said.



