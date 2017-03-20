Girls gone missing Monday, March 20 2017 @ 08:16 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 17



Starting with the most recent...









Found dead, apparently murdered



Others will be added, hopefully not new ones but old. Starting a new log of girls gone missing, abducted, raped, or murdered. There is a clear trend that not enough people seem to be aware of or care about . The photos below are from social media.Starting with the most recent...Found dead, apparently murderedOthers will be added, hopefully not new ones but old. What's Related More by michaelariston

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format