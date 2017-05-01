Despite getting less money for it, T&T natural gas exports to US increasing Monday, May 01 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 8 ...while locals lose jobs due to 'shortage'-driven plant shutdowns



While Point Lisas-based multinationals are laying off workers and shutting down plants citing natural gas shortages, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is increasing its natural gas exports to the United States of America (US). This is happening although importers from that country are paying T&T less for it, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released last month.



T&T exported 18 per cent more natural gas to the US, from 71,439 million cubic feet (mcf) of liquified natural gas (LNG) in 2015 to 84,190 mcf in 2016, the EIA said. Compared to 2014 when T&T exported 42,818 mcf to the US, natural gas exports from T&T to the world's cheapest market, almost doubled last year, all while locals plants were crying for more gas, so much so it prompted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to sign a deal with Venezuela to import natural gas from the neighbouring South American nation, and urge haste.



On average, the EIA said, US importers paid T&T exporters 41 per cent less in 2016, or US$4.06 per thousand cubic feet (tcf) versus US$6.98 per tcf in 2015. In 2014, US importers paid US$9.71 per tcf from T&T. Curiously, the price US importers paid Canadian exporters raemained relatively high at US$10 per tcf of LNG in 2014, US$8.69 per tcf in 2015 and US$8.07 in 2016.



Oil production upticks 3% in February



On the bright side, though T&T is nine times more a gas producer than it is an oil producer, and also a net oil importer, T&T's oil production climbed for five consecutive months from October 2016 to February 2017, University of the West Indies (UWI) Senior Economics Lecturer Roger Hosein said in emailed comments last week. T&T oil production climbed three percent year on year in February from 75.2 thousand barrels of oil per day (bopd) last year to 77.4 thousand bopd this year.



Hosein said: "One of the main reasons for the increase in the production of crude oil in T&T is that bpTT is producing a lot more from its Mango field. Also Trinmar which lost production due to strike action by the transport company, IOCL, is slowly moving back to full capacity. As well, some of the production units associated with the planned one or two day strike have all been gradually brought back on stream. All of these things come together to help increase the production of crude oil in T&T," Hosein said. He added: "As we navigate an uncertain future, the lease out farm out programme may be the best medium term." What's Related More by AleemKhan

