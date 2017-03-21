Trinidad News, Tobago News

Tuesday, March 21 2017 @ 09:44 PM AST

RBC, Scotiabank, FirstCaribbean, Butterfield serve notice to bad debtors in Cayman

Tuesday, March 21 2017 @ 06:19 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Five parcels of land now under threat of foreclosure in Cayman

Five parcels of land, including three in the nation's capital, are the latest to come under threat of foreclosure, according to bank notices served to bad debtors during January and February.

* Registration Section Midland East, Block 59B, Parcel 7;

* George Town Central, Blk. 20B, Parcel 210;

* Registration George Town East, Block 20E, Parcel 256;

* Registration Section Savannah, Block 27E, Parcel 139H8;

* Registration Section George Town Central, Block 13E, Parcel 120H26;

will be taken back and sold to the highest bidder if the bad debtors don't repay their loans.

