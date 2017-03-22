Cayman National dividend payout up 50% Wednesday, March 22 2017 @ 12:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 27 At its annual general meeting (AGM) held on March 16, 2017, the Board of Directors of Cayman National Corporation Ltd. (CSX: CNC) KY recommended a final dividend of five cents per share (CI$0.05) be paid to shareholders, (with an interim dividend of CI$0.05 per share having already been paid on October 12, 2016). At the AGM, shareholders approved payment of that final dividend. The final dividend will be paid to shareholders on April 11, 2017 to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2017.





In 2015, Cayman National paid $0.05 per share and in 2014, $0.10 per share.



What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format