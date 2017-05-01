UWI Lecturer: Dip into country's savings was avoidable Monday, May 01 2017 @ 12:59 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 14 ...here's how:



Finance Minister Colm Imbert's second dip into the country's sovereign wealth fund, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) was avoidable, University of the West Indies (UWI) Financial Economics Lecturer Vaalmikki Arjoon said in an email yesterday (March 22).



"As it stands, our State's revenue earnings are languishing, falling by over 28 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year, relative to 2015/2016. Many State enterprises are also sustaining losses and performing inefficiently, which is a drain on the governments financial resources," he said.



"To finance our growing fiscal deficit and to keep some of these unprofitable State companies afloat, we embarked on a series of borrowings, drawn on the Central Bank of T&T (CBTT) overdraft facility and will soon tap into the HSF again. These financing options are not sustainable and carry serious burdens on the future of the economy  they lower our national savings and limit funding for future capital projects where the money would otherwise have been spent. Instead of relying on these measures, the government needs to find the optimal blend of financing, which would also incorporate privatisation/divestment of some state enterprises and Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) initiatives," said Arjoon.



Let people own State companies



Privatisation can limit and reverse the unprofitability of state enterprises, the UWI financial economics lecturer said. "The time is ripe for the State to pass the reins of economic development to the private sector, giving them greater autonomy in controlling State enterprises and capital projects. This will alleviate many of our economic woes, by drastically improving our fiscal position, ensuring the survival of State enterprises and save jobs in the public sector," Arjoon said.



"Indeed, many State enterprises are riddled with bureaucracy, have problems enforcing contracts, are over-staffed and have unnecessary high operating costs - all of which contribute to their persistent unprofitability. Their constant reliance on State aid means that there is less incentive for them to operate profitably. Indeed, the current state of these companies is causing the closure of some, and others may soon follow. This will significantly exacerbate unemployment. However, if privatised or partially divested, they will be run more efficiently and cost effectively by the private sector. Many jobs will be saved, while the company will also benefit from better corporate governance and less corruption. Avoidable and excessive costs will be cut, and the company will soon return to profitability. Not only will unemployment by stymied, but the State will benefit from the tax revenue paid by these new private entities," the lecturer said.



Let private sector spend money



He said: "With PPPs, both the government and the private sector will provide funding for capital projects to enhance transport infrastructure, information and communication technologies (ICTs), industrial development, health sector reform, the fisheries sub-sector, water security and others outlined in the national Public Sector Investor Programme (PSIP). The Government will act as a catalyst, providing start-up funding and regulation, while the private sector will use their financial resources, machinery and technology to oversee and manage these projects to completion. The key benefit here is that the private sector will provide much needed financial support to the state, allowing the government to save more and direct additional funds to maintain the social safety net. Capital projects will be completed faster as there is better corporate governance, management and less bureaucracy with the private sector. We will not only save more and rely less on debt, but also create employment and enjoy faster economic development."

