Wednesday, March 22 2017 @ 11:17 PM AST

Cayman Islands' VBT Holdings to declare US$12.50 per share dividend

Wednesday, March 22 2017 @ 04:48 PM AST

VBT Holdings, the owner of the Cayman Islands-based VBT Bank & Trust, convened a meeting of its board of directors today to decide on a US$12.50 per share dividend payable to shareholders registered as at March 28, 2017.

The decision is subject to the decision of the Annual General Meeting of the company on March 28 but is expected to go ahead.

