Property tax to squeeze the poor, middle class the most

Landlords can raise rents unfettered



Unfettered by the law, landlords may freely raise their rents on tenants under the re-invigorated property tax regime, which offers no reprieve to aggrieved persons, Finance Minister Colm Imbert confirmed at a post-Cabinet news conference in Port of Spain on Thursday (March 23).



Asked if there will be any recourse for aggrieved persons whose rents would be "jacked up" by landlords passing on the property tax to tenants, Imbert responded: "It has nothing to do with landlords or rent, you know. The provision in the law for aggrieved persons is really (for) property owners. If a property owner is not satisfied with the assessment made by the Valuation Division, there is an entire process to challenge it and appeal it and so on, but in terms of landlords putting up their rents, there is very little the Government can do about that. It's a free market. That's not in the law. There's no law regulating rentals in this country at this time."



IDB: MOST LOW-INCOME T&T HOUSEHOLDS RENT OR SQUAT



According to an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study released last week, a "Comparative Project Evaluation of IDB Support to Low-income Housing Programs in Four Caribbean Countries," including T&T, most low-income households in this country either rent or squat, meaning the property tax may affect rental tenants the most as their landlords, as in any other business, could pass the cost on to the final consumer.



The IDB said: "Home ownership is unaffordable for many low-income households. A substantial number of families are either priced out of the housing market or are under-served by government programs. Affordability constraints include the low supply of affordable government-subsidized and private-sector housing, insufficient income to qualify for credit, and high house-price-to-wage ratios."



GAP BETWEEN HOUSE PRICES AND WAGES SEVERE



Then the IDB gave examples and used Suriname, where a typical home is beyond the reach of 80 per cent of all households, and T&T, to demonstrate. The IDB said: "In Trinidad and Tobago, the gap between housing prices and wages is severe. In 2014, the monthly median household income was about TT$10,500 (US$1,600) and the median house price was TT$1.25 million (US$192,000). However, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) estimated that more than half of the demand for public housing came from low-income households earning less than TT$4,000 (US$615) per month. These households cannot afford a mortgage and must rely on other mechanisms like rent-to-own or squatting."



Imbert said a typical property renting for TT$5,000 will incur a property tax of TT$1,500 per year.



Housing Minister Randall Mitchell, by mobile text message March 16, declined comment on the IDB study. The IDB's comparative project evaluation was undertaken by a team led by Michelle Fryer and included Leslie Stone, Cesar Bouillon, Odette Maciel, Oscar Quintanilla, and Patricia Sadeghi, under the general direction of Cheryl Gray.



The authors wrote: "In Trinidad and Tobago, estimates of the quantitative housing deficit vary from 40,000 to 200,000 units, without an updated estimate for the qualitative deficit. All this uncertainty represents a challenge for developing housing policies, and for the design, targeting, and evaluation of housing programs in the region, including those supported by the IDB."



IDB: HOUSING DEFICIT BETWEEN 10% AND 66%



According to the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPOST)



"In Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana new households grew by 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, also implying changes in household demographics (e.g. smaller households)," the IDB study said. The IDB said that in Trinidad and Tobago, single-person households increased from 46,259 in 2000 to 76,689 in 2011, meaning the increase in households for families was outpaced by demand. According to the CSO, between 5 and 10 per cent of all homes in T&T are overcrowded, that is, more than three people to a bedroom.



INHERITED COLONIAL SYSTEM HURTING



"The Caribbean has particular systems of governance and land tenure inherited from the colonial era (Crown Land or State land) that keep families from securing land tenure," the IDB said. The economists added: "More than 50 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago, and more than 90 per cent of Suriname, is comprised of state-owned land. Because the share of serviced land available for private purposes remains scarce, there are many informal settlements where poor households squat in unplanned, un-serviced, and unsafe neighborhoods; access to roads and public transportation is typically irregular; and access to basic services, especially piped water and toilets (linked to sewer or septic tanks) is much lower than in the general population."



After a few words on Guyana, the IDB turned back to T&T and said: "Available data suggest that about one in every five households in Trinidad and Tobago is squatting: roughly 400 squatter settlements have taken root on state land, and 30,000 additional households are squatting on private land."



LACK OF TRANSPARENCY IN ALLOCATION



The IDB said: "The land development and transfer process is complex and is hindered by inefficient land information management systems, legal complexities over some occupied sites, outdated regulatory frameworks that require multiple approvals and inter-agency coordination, lack of transparency in the allocation of state-owned land, and cumbersome procedures for accessing land-tenure certification."



After addressing Suriname, the IDB said: "In Trinidad and Tobago, fewer than 50 per cent of households hold title to the land they occupy. The illegal occupation of State land led to the State Land (Regularization of Tenure) Act no. 25 of 1998, which recognizes three levels of occupancy, though only the last of these is recognized for accessing mortgages."



TAKES LONG TO GET LAND IN T&T



Even when land is not an issue, delays associated with construction permits, the high costs of building materials, and the relative scarcity of skilled labor in small Caribbean markets create barriers for home construction, the IDB said. "The fact that many construction materials need to be imported significantly raises the cost of development. Furthermore, the process for obtaining construction permits is cumbersome, with many procedures and long processing times. In Trinidad and Tobago, it takes 16 procedures and 253 days to obtain all the permits needed. In Barbados, it takes on average 270 days to obtain approval from the Chief Town Planner of the Town and Country Development Planning Office. Long procedures are also found in Suriname (223 days) and Guyana (195 days).



FINANCING HARD TO GET



"On the financing side, while mortgage markets have expanded, they remain tiny compared to housing financing needs overall, and especially to the needs of low-income brackets," the IDB said. It added: "The mortgage market has significantly expanded (particularly for middle- and high-income groups) but remains underdeveloped. In Trinidad and Tobago, in 2012, while private sector lending grew by 4 per cent, mortgage credit grew by 11.3 per cent. However, according to the Central Bank, among the mortgage institutions there has been limited product innovation to expand the range of options available to low-income groups."



IDB: HDC NEEDS MEANS TESTING



The IDB also took issue with the lack of means testing prior to receipt of government subsidised-housing assistance. "Although Trinidad and Tobago did not adopt the proxy means test, which resulted in some discretionary targeting of home improvement subsidies, it adjusted its income threshold to include more poor households. In addition, Trinidad and Tobago reached the largest number of beneficiaries through the neighborhood upgrading component, which by definition was pro poor," the study said



RISK OF SQUATTING WILL RISE



"All of the programs identified risks and proposed mitigation measures to improve project relevance and effectiveness; however, some of these issues still caused delays during project implementation. Potential risks included, for example, the continuous increase of squatter settlements in Trinidad and Tobago, or the challenges for upgrading existing settlements in Barbados and Guyana," the IDB economists wrote.



HOUSING MINISTRY CHANGED SIX TIMES



The Washington-based multilateral also said: "In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Housing was reorganized six times in five years, affecting the decision-making and approvals processes and causing delays and missed deadlines."



It went on: "In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) has been implementing IDB programs since 2002, but changes in ministry priorities and reorganizations affected the management and strategic planning of the program, while the constant rotation of project personnel hindered capacity-building efforts. The Land Settlements Agency (LSA), however, had installed capacity to manage and sustain civil works for neighborhood upgrading (engineers, surveyors, community development officers, legal staff, etc). In part, the continuity that LSA provides stems from the fact that it services a national program and not just the IDB project."



IDB PROGRAMME RESULTS AFFECTED



In Trinidad and Tobago, lack of effective communication between the MHUD and the LSA early-on led to project delays and affected program results, the IDB said.



"The provision of Certificates of Comfort (CoC) has allowed the program to move forward while the beneficiaries complete the process to acquire deeds; however, unlike Guyanas certificates, the CoCs protect beneficiaries from eviction but do not give them access to mortgages or other formal financial services," the IDB said.



In T&T, the IDB said, "Tenure regularization has been delayed in part by changing policy directives and legal and regulatory complexities." It later added: "In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Housing and the programme lacked a plan to adequately monitor and track activities and targets for some time, which initially affected data availability on progress."



