Local governments' taxes on property rising since 1990 Thursday, April 06 2017 @ 10:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



Of the $703 million, Central Government collects about $3 million while local government corporations collect about $700 million, the study showed. The take by local governments has been going up while Central Government's has been going down over the years, according to the study. Central Government collected $64 million in 2000, $63 million in 2005, $22 million in 2010 and $3 million in 2015. Local governments collected $108 million in 1990, $213 million in 2000, $326 million in 2005, $411 million in 2010 and $700 million in 2015.



















































Between Central Government and the local government corporations, Trinidad and Tobago taxpayers are already paying $703 million in 'taxes on property', four international agencies found in a study released yesterday (March 27). To this, Government hopes to add $500 million in property tax this fiscal year, according to Estimates of Revenue 2017 on the Finance Ministry's website.Of the $703 million, Central Government collects about $3 million while local government corporations collect about $700 million, the study showed. The take by local governments has been going up while Central Government's has been going down over the years, according to the study. Central Government collected $64 million in 2000, $63 million in 2005, $22 million in 2010 and $3 million in 2015. Local governments collected $108 million in 1990, $213 million in 2000, $326 million in 2005, $411 million in 2010 and $700 million in 2015. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format