Curaçao and Sint Maarten raise lending rate Tuesday, March 28 2017 @ 11:20 AM AST

On March 15, 2017 the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds lending rate band to 0.75% - 1.00%, the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten said in a statement yesterday.



This is the third increase since the record low level of 0.00% - 0.25% that was used from December 16, 2008 to December 16, 2015.



The Central Bank said the historic low rates worked. What's Related More by AleemKhan

