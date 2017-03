Full list of Cayman Islands candidates for election 2017 Wednesday, March 29 2017 @ 05:21 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 38 At the close of Nomination Day 63 candidates were nominated to contest 19 seats on 24 May. They are:



Bernie Bush in West Bay North.



Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and Capt Eugene Ebanks have already been nominated in West Bay Central.



Catherine Rosita Tyson has been nominated in George Town South.



Kenrick Herbert Webster has been nominated in George Town East.



Frank McField has been nominated in Red Bay.



Matthew Leslie has been nominated in Prospect.



Kent McTaggart and Anthony Eden have been nominated in Savannah.



Stafford Berry has been nominated in Bodden Town West.



Justin Ebanks and Johany Ebanks have been nominated in North Side.



Isaac Rankine has been nominated in East End.



Nickolas Dacosta has been nominated for Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman.



Juliana O'Connor-Connolly has been nominated for Cayman Brac East.



Sarah Orrett-Ebanks has been nominated in West Bay North.



Moses Kirkconnell has been nominated in Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman.



V. Arden McLean and John B. McLean Jr have been nominated in East End.



Ezzard Miller and Edward Owen Chisholm have been nominated in North Side.



Mario Rankin, Raul Gonzalez Jr., and Alva Horatio Suckoo have been nominated in Newlands.



Maxine Bodden Robinson has been nominated in Bodden Town West.



Austin Harris has been nominated in Prospect.



Denniston Leitch Tibbetts has been nominated in Red Bay.



Roy Michael McTaggart, Sharon Elaine Roulstone and Theresa Elizabeth Bodden have been nominated in George Town East.



Ellio Anthony Solomon has been nominated in George Town West.



Joseph Hew has been nominated in George Town North.



John Jefferson Jr. and Burns Rankin have been nominated in West Bay South.



William McKeeva Bush has been nominated in West Bay West.



Rudolph Lenbergh Dixon has been nominated for Cayman Brac East.



Maxine Avon Moore is nominated for Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman



Osbourne Vendryes Bodden, Robert Anthony Bodden, Dwayne Stanley Seymour & Arnold Thomas Berry are nominated in Bodden Town East



Gilbert Allan McLean and Christopher Selvin Saunders have been nominated in Bodden Town West.



Gurney Wayne Panton has been nominated in Newlands.



Lucille Seymour has been nominated in Prospect.



The Premier Alden McLaughlin has been nominated in Red Bay.



Paul Wendell Hurlston, Michael Thomas Adam, Alric Jeremy Lindsay & Barbara Elizabeth Conolly are nominated in George Town South



Marco Archer has been nominated in George Town Central.



Jonathan Bardowell Piercy, David Charles Wight and Denny Warren have been nominated in George Town West.



Laura Young has been nominated in West Bay South.



Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden and Karin M. Thompson have been nominated in George Town North.



Tara Rivers has been nominated in West Bay South.



Daphne Louise Orrett and Paul Desmond Rivers have been nominated in West Bay West.

