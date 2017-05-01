S&P holds negative outlook on MHTL Monday, May 01 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 9 S&P holds negative outlook on MHTL



Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed its 'BB' global scale, long-term corporate credit rating and its 'BB-' issue-level rating on US$1.25 billion senior unsecured notes on Consolidated Energy Limited (CEL), the Barbados-registered company through which Switzerland-based Proman Holding AG owns Methanol Holding (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL).



CEL remains one notch below the corporate credit rating, reflecting the subordination to MHTL's secured debt of about US$290 million. "We also affirmed the 'BB' rating on the latter debt, which CEL guarantees. The outlook remains negative," S&P analysts Francisco Gutierrez and Fabiola Ortiz said in a March 28 statement.



"CEL's ratio of priority obligations to net tangible assets was about 37 per cent as of September 30, 2016, above our 30 per cent threshold, creating a potentially significant disadvantage to noteholders under a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario. The mitigating factors for a subordination of one notch instead of two are subsidiaries' upstream guarantee for the issuances and the concentration of debt at CEL," they said.



"The negative outlook continues to reflect the company's weak operating and financial performance. CEL's production levels have been slipping due to the natural gas supply curtailments at CEL's production complex in Trinidad and Tobago (MHTL), deteriorating the company's debt to earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 10.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 4 per cent for the 12 months ended September 30, 2016," Gutierrez and Ortiz wrote.



"We acknowledge that methanol prices have been recovering sharply since the fourth quarter 2016, which could mitigate CEL's natural gas supply issues. However, we're still concerned that the company's production recovery at MHTL could take longer than expected or methanol prices recovery slows down in 2017," they said.



S&P said: "CEL's fair business risk profile continues to reflect the company's exposure to inherent commodity price volatility, industrial asset concentration, and product concentration in methanol. However, the mitigating factors are the company's leading market position, large scale of operations, diversified customer base, end industries of methanol, CEL's logistic capabilities, and the competitive raw material pricing through contracts with The National Gas Company of Trinidad & Tobago Ltd. (NGC) provides for CEL's business divisions."



The company's business risk profile also benefits from the vertical integration that its shareholders provide, such as Proman Holding AG as a global engineering, procurement, and construction services player, and Helm AG as a global player in the marketing and distribution of chemicals and fertilizers, S&P said.



The analysts wrote: "CEL's financial risk profile, in our view, is based on our expectation that the company will maintain its margins, improve its cash flow generation and leverage metrics thanks to its operating efficiencies, low natural gas prices, and a recovery of methanol prices in 2017."

