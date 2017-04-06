The Bahamas economy to expand mildly in 2017 Thursday, April 06 2017 @ 10:01 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 41 "The domestic economy is expected to expand mildly in 2017, as activity in the construction sector is poised to remain buoyant over the near-term, supported by several varied-sscale foreign investment and hurricane rebuilding projects," the Central Bank of The Bahamas said in its February Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD) newsletter. "In addition, the outlook for the tourism sector has improved, to some extent, in line with both expanded and restored hotel capacity in New Providence. In this environment, conditions in the job market are expected to recover gradually, with the majority of the gains accruing to the construction and tourism sectors. Domestic inflation is expected to remain relatively subdued; although further modest increases in energy costs are anticipated during the year," the bank said. The Bahamas saw a 3.9% falloff in United States passengers in the first two months of 2017 versus the same period last year. What's Related More by AleemKhan

