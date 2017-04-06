Trinidad & Tobago descends to 51st among world's oil producers
Trinidad & Tobago has descended to 51st position among the world's oil producers, according to the US Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday (April 5, 2017).
T&T was 49 in 2014 and 2015 although its output had fallen. With output still in decline in 2016, T&T is now the world's 51st producer.
