Friday, April 07 2017 @ 10:32 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago descends to 51st among world's oil producers

Thursday, April 06 2017 @ 10:22 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago has descended to 51st position among the world's oil producers, according to the US Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday (April 5, 2017).

T&T was 49 in 2014 and 2015 although its output had fallen. With output still in decline in 2016, T&T is now the world's 51st producer.







