Trinidad & Tobago descends to 51st among world's oil producers

Trinidad & Tobago has descended to 51st position among the world's oil producers, according to the US Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday (April 5, 2017).T&T was 49 in 2014 and 2015 although its output had fallen. With output still in decline in 2016, T&T is now the world's 51st producer. What's Related More by AleemKhan

