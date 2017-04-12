Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, April 13 2017 @ 07:34 AM AST

Eastern Credit Union still on top in Trinidad & Tobago

Wednesday, April 12 2017 @ 12:08 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 41

From CariCRIS this week:



ECUs leading position in the credit union industry is underpinned by its large and moderately growing asset base and loan portfolio. Based on the latest available data1, the industrys total assets stood at TT $12.8 billion in 2015. ECUs asset base grew by 8.6% in 2015 to TT $1.9 billion, up from TT $1.7 billion in the prior year and represented 15% of the industrys assets in 2015. The growth in ECUs asset base is supported by its growing loan portfolio which represented 17.6% of the industrys loans in 2015 and 68.6% of ECUs total assets in 2015; the largest among CariCRIS sample of T&T peers.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 930

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.14 seconds 