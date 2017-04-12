Eastern Credit Union still on top in Trinidad & Tobago Wednesday, April 12 2017 @ 12:08 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 41







ECUs leading position in the credit union industry is underpinned by its large and moderately growing asset base and loan portfolio. Based on the latest available data1, the industrys total assets stood at TT $12.8 billion in 2015. ECUs asset base grew by 8.6% in 2015 to TT $1.9 billion, up from TT $1.7 billion in the prior year and represented 15% of the industrys assets in 2015. The growth in ECUs asset base is supported by its growing loan portfolio which represented 17.6% of the industrys loans in 2015 and 68.6% of ECUs total assets in 2015; the largest among CariCRIS sample of T&T peers.

