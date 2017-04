Eastern Credit Union still on top in Trinidad & Tobago Wednesday, April 12 2017 @ 12:08 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 41







ECUís leading position in the credit union industry is underpinned by its large and moderately growing asset base and loan portfolio. Based on the latest available data1, the industryís total assets stood at TT $12.8 billion in 2015. ECUís asset base grew by 8.6% in 2015 to TT $1.9 billion, up from TT $1.7 billion in the prior year and represented 15% of the industryís assets in 2015. The growth in ECUís asset base is supported by its growing loan portfolio which represented 17.6% of the industryís loans in 2015 and 68.6% of ECUís total assets in 2015; the largest among CariCRISí sample of T&T peers. From CariCRIS this week:ECUís leading position in the credit union industry is underpinned by its large and moderately growing asset base and loan portfolio. Based on the latest available data1, the industryís total assets stood at TT $12.8 billion in 2015. ECUís asset base grew by 8.6% in 2015 to TT $1.9 billion, up from TT $1.7 billion in the prior year and represented 15% of the industryís assets in 2015. The growth in ECUís asset base is supported by its growing loan portfolio which represented 17.6% of the industryís loans in 2015 and 68.6% of ECUís total assets in 2015; the largest among CariCRISí sample of T&T peers. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format