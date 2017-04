Curacao & Sint Maarten Central Bank warns about counterfeit 5 guilder coins Tuesday, April 18 2017 @ 12:18 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 57 The Curacao & Sint Maarten Central Bank warned last week that counterfeit 5 guilder coins are in circulation and urged anyone finding one to contact the Police. The real 5 guilder sticks to magnets. The counterfeit do not.



