Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, April 20 2017 @ 03:29 PM AST

Sint Maarten to build 160 affordable homes

Tuesday, April 18 2017 @ 12:57 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 32



Honorable Minister Christopher Emmanuel met with representatives of Vidanova in Curaçao to continue discussions regarding the 160 affordable homes.. The discussions were very positive and Vidanova expressed how impressed they were with the affordable housing project. They are looking forward to realizing investments in Sint Maarten by funding these affordable homes, not only for their clients in Sint Maarten but as well as the eligible public. In the coming weeks representatives of Vidanova will meet with the landowner to finalize agreements and prepare for groundbreaking.

The affordable homes project, namely Valley View Estate in Dawn Beach, consists of 160 homes of which 50 is expected to be completed by December 2017.

For further inquiries regarding the Valley View Estate housing project, please contact the Cabinet of the Minister of VROMI at +1 721 5206573.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 939

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 