Sint Maarten to build 160 affordable homes

Honorable Minister Christopher Emmanuel met with representatives of Vidanova in Curaçao to continue discussions regarding the 160 affordable homes.. The discussions were very positive and Vidanova expressed how impressed they were with the affordable housing project. They are looking forward to realizing investments in Sint Maarten by funding these affordable homes, not only for their clients in Sint Maarten but as well as the eligible public. In the coming weeks representatives of Vidanova will meet with the landowner to finalize agreements and prepare for groundbreaking.



The affordable homes project, namely Valley View Estate in Dawn Beach, consists of 160 homes of which 50 is expected to be completed by December 2017.



For further inquiries regarding the Valley View Estate housing project, please contact the Cabinet of the Minister of VROMI at +1 721 5206573.

