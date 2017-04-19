A map your Government will likely hate Wednesday, April 19 2017 @ 12:17 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 27

http://www.iadb.org/es/sectores/refor...20581.html



The IDB develops system that shows where royalties paid to Govt goes.

Colombia example

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) came up with this investment map, a platform to improve transparency and efficiency with public investment (usually Government capital expenditure). The IDB develops system that shows where royalties paid to Govt goes. Colombia example http://maparegalias.sgr.gov.co/#/

http://maparegalias.sgr...

