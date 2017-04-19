Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, April 20 2017 @ 03:29 PM AST

A map your Government will likely hate

Wednesday, April 19 2017 @ 12:17 PM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 27

It's coming. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) came up with this investment map, a platform to improve transparency and efficiency with public investment (usually Government capital expenditure).
http://www.iadb.org/es/sectores/refor...20581.html

The IDB develops system that shows where royalties paid to Govt goes.
Colombia example
http://maparegalias.sgr.gov.co/#/

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 939

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 