A map your Government will likely hate
Wednesday, April 19 2017 @ 12:17 PM AST
It's coming. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) came up with this investment map, a platform to improve transparency and efficiency with public investment (usually Government capital expenditure).
http://www.iadb.org/es/sectores/refor...20581.html
The IDB develops system that shows where royalties paid to Govt goes.
Colombia example
http://maparegalias.sgr.gov.co/#/
