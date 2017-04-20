Solid waste management company to reintroduce vacuum tanker service by July 30
Thursday, April 20 2017 @ 11:59 AM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 22
SWMCOL should resume tyre shredding.
SWMCOL needs more oversight by Finance Ministry's Investments Division.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVUFOr1740Q
Casual workers were being afforded retirement benefits at Plipdeco.
SWMCOL needs more oversight by Finance Ministry's Investments Division.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVUFOr1740Q
Casual workers were being afforded retirement benefits at Plipdeco.