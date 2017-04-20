Scotiabank: Brazil economy showing evidence of recovery Thursday, April 20 2017 @ 12:24 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 34 "The economy is showing evidence of a gradual recovery. Conf idence indicators are improving in line with solid price stabilization. Formal employment has reversed a negative growth trajectory. Foreign investment inflows are accelerating as the government advances structural (fiscal and pension) reforms. After declining by 3.6% in 2016, real GDP will expand by 0.5% this year before accelerating to 2.5% in 2018. The public sector ear marked a large-scale infrastructu re investment programme as a key driver of economic activity through the remainder of the dec ade. Industrial production is esti mated to recover positive gro wth rates in 2017-18. Domestic consumption will also benefit from an ultra-stimulating monetary po licy adopted by the central bank. http://www.gbm.scotiabank.com/scpt/gb...iefing.pdf What's Related http://www.gbm.scotiaba...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format