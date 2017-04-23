Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, April 25 2017 @ 04:18 PM AST

Leak at Petrotrin contained

Sunday, April 23 2017 @ 09:32 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 18

The following is the verbatim statement from the company:

At around 2:45 p.m. today Sunday, 2017 April 23, a leak was detected on one of the Fuel Oil storage tanks at Petrotrins bond in Pointe-a-Pierre. The leak resulted in the escape of some of the contents of the tank.

The Companys emergency response plan was activated and containment measures were immediately initiated. Other operations at the Refinery are continuing.

The regulatory agencies, the Environmental Management Authority and the Ministry of Energy have been informed.

Additional information will be provided subsequently.


Petrotrin Corporate Communications Department
2017 April 23

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Registered Users: 1
Guest Users: 862

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.15 seconds 