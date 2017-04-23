Leak at Petrotrin contained Sunday, April 23 2017 @ 09:32 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 18 The following is the verbatim statement from the company:



At around 2:45 p.m. today Sunday, 2017 April 23, a leak was detected on one of the Fuel Oil storage tanks at Petrotrins bond in Pointe-a-Pierre. The leak resulted in the escape of some of the contents of the tank.



The Companys emergency response plan was activated and containment measures were immediately initiated. Other operations at the Refinery are continuing.



The regulatory agencies, the Environmental Management Authority and the Ministry of Energy have been informed.



Additional information will be provided subsequently.





Petrotrin Corporate Communications Department

