Digicel borrows US$635 million

Digicel's growth opportunities are now larger in "cable TV and broadband and media distribution," Moody's said.



"The company expects to achieve significant headcount related expense savings and a working capital benefit from this project, which it has named 'Project Swan'," Moody's said.



Moody's expects the company "to reduce its cash burn in fiscal 2018 (ended 3/31/18) and approach breakeven."



Digicel has to pay back over US$1 billion in borrowings between 2020 and 2023. Moody's said: "Beyond 2020 Digicel faces US$1 billion or more in annual maturities through 2023. Moody's will assess the company's progress towards reducing these maturity towers during 2017 and 2018."



Moody's view is "that Digicel will grow revenues and EBITDA such that Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA will return below 6x and will be sustained under that level within the rating horizon."



For the full release visit:

