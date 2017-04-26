Petrotrin spills another 300 barrels Wednesday, April 26 2017 @ 04:18 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 50



PRESSRELEASE April 25, 2017



PETROTRIN OIL SPILL



The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) was informed by the Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago (PETROTRIN) of an oil spill on 23 April 2017 at about 2:45 p.m. at its Pointe-a-Pierre Refinery from storage tank #70 located in Petrotrins Refining Complex.



The storage tank contained RMG 380 centistokes Fuel Oil. The majority of the oil was contained within the Refinery. Some of the oil escaped into the sea.



The oil in the sea was moving, as observed today at 10:00 a.m., to the West of Pointe-a-Pierre and the area of impact extended to approximately 10 21.59N and 61 45.9W. Observed was rainbow sheen, metallic/grey sheen and black oil. The majority of the areas impacted exhibit this metallic/grey sheen. Trajectory modelling shows that oil will move to the West and will widen.



The amount of oil that spilled has been estimated to be 300 barrels.



The mechanisms adopted by PETROTRIN to date has been to employ containment booms at Pointe-a-Pierre to prevent additional oil from escaping the port area, corralling booms, vessels and a barge to herd oil and transfer oil to the barge, and the use of vessels to break up oil and sheen. Slickgone NS, as approved by the MEEI, is being used to address the oil spill. At this time the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP) has been activated to Tier 2.



The MEEI is employing the Incident Management System to manage this spill in coordination with PETROTRIN and other Government Agencies in accordance with the NOSCP. The Environmental Management Authority is monitoring the operations.



As further information becomes available, a subsequent release will be issued.





MOODY'S ISSUED THIS TODAY TOO:



New York, April 26, 2017 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Petroleum Co. of Trinidad & Tobago ("Petrotrin")'s corporate family rating and senior unsecured debt ratings to B1 from Ba3. Simultaneously, Moody's lowered Petrotrin's Baseline Credit Assessment ("BCA") to caa1 from b3. The outlook on the ratings is stable. The rating actions are linked to Moody's April 25, 2017 downgrade of the government of Trinidad & Tobago bond ratings to Ba1 from Baa3, with a stable outlook.



Downgrade:



..Issuer: Petroleum Co. of Trinidad & Tobago (Petrotrin)



....Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B1 from Ba3



....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to B1 from Ba3



....Underlying Senior Unsecured, downgraded to B1 from Ba3



Outlook Actions:



..Issuer: Petroleum Co. of Trinidad & Tobago (Petrotrin)



....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative



RATINGS RATIONALE



Petrotrin's ratings downgrade was based on the company's sustained weak liquidity position and its limited ability to revert negative operating profit due to rigid cost structure, small operating size, and an unfavorable environment of increasing expenses. Petrotrin's B1 debt rating and its caa1 BCA reflect the company's weak credit metrics, high refinancing risk, the cyclical nature of earnings and cash flows, inconsistent operating performance reflected in its low, albeit increased, refinery utilization, and the concentration risk of its reliance on a moderately-complex single refinery. The BCA also captures the small size and maturity of its hydrocarbon reserves, and its considerable investment needs given its mature asset base. However, the BCA considers Petrotrin's effective monopoly position in the wholesale distribution and export of refined petroleum products and the modest degree of operational integration provided by its exploration and production segment.



Moody's assumptions of high default correlation and very high support by the government of Trinidad & Tobago to Petrotrin to avoid default of its oil company result in a three-notch uplift to Petrotrin's caa1 BCA. There is a high level of dependence on credit factors, such as the oil and gas industry dynamics, that could cause stress to both the government and Petrotrin and therefore hinder the government's ability to provide extraordinary support to the company. However, Moody's assumes a very high probability of support from the government to Petrotrin based on the former's 100% ownership of the company and factual elements such as the granting of a loan guarantee and the permission to defer tax payments in 2016. The government is also deeply involved in the company's annual wage negotiations with the unions and has created a committee that will analyze Petrotrin's operating and financial situation in order to recommend an action plan. In addition, supporting Moody's assumption of a very high support is Petrotrin status as the only refinery in the country (supplying 100% of the local market for refined products), and as an important employer in the country, with around 5,000 employees, the majority of whom are unionized.



A further deterioration in the ratings of the government of Trinidad & Tobago could lead to a reduction in the uplift provided to the company' ratings. Trinidad and Tobago has strong dependence on the oil and gas industry dynamics. Moody's estimates that over 35% of the country's GDP depends on the oil and gas industry, which has suffered from and will continue to be sensitive to lower international prices as well as the country's limited reserves.



The stable outlook on Petrotrin rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's could be able to revert the weak operating performance in the next 12 to 18 months.



If Petrotrin experiences extended refinery downtime or even weaker liquidity, its ratings could be downgraded. In addition, the B1 ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes that there is a lower likelihood that the government of Trinidad & Tobago would provide extraordinary support to Petrotrin, or as a result of a downgrade of the government's Ba1 rating.



Petrotrin's successful increase in refinery utilization rates and growth in its oil production, in tandem with materially reduced financial leverage (debt/capitalization sustained at below 50%), could be positive for its B1 rating and caa1 BCA. An upgrade of the ratings on the government of Trinidad & Tobago will not necessarily lead to an upgrade of Petrotrin's ratings.



The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016. Other methodologies used include the Government-Related Issuers methodology published in October 2014. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on



Petrotrin is an integrated petroleum company which has an effective monopoly position in refining and wholesale marketing operations and some exploration and production operations. Petrotrin owns the country's sole refinery. During 2015, its total crude oil production reached 45,960 bpd. While Petrotrin's refinery supplies the local retail marketing sector, it is mainly an exporter of petroleum products: roughly 80% of production is sold in the Caribbean region and internationally. "The amount of oil that spilled has been estimated to be 300 barrels." - Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries but that's a conservative government estimate. Will this inspires confidence in ExxonMobil executives who PM Rowley said will be visiting to determine Petrotrin's ability to refine Guyana oil? 